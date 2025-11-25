Stratford Christmas markets - dates, timings and road closures

THE first of this year’s Christmas markets takes place in Stratford this weekend, with residents reminded that parts of the town centre will be closed to traffic.

Around 200 stalls will be set up along Waterside, Henley Street and Bridge Street on Saturday and Sunday (29th-30th November).

And the market traders will do it all again the following weekend (6th-7th December) as part of the organisers’ aims to minimise the impact of the market on the town and avoid the horrendous traffic congestion experienced when the event was held over four consecutive days.

The market will be trading between 12pm and 8pm on the Saturdays and 10am till 5pm on the Sundays.

One of the traders at last year's Christmas market.

During the event both Bridge Street and Waterside will be closed to traffic while High Street will become one-way - the flow towards the Bridge Street roundabout. There will also be no parking on Union Street.

Wood Street will be open both ways while Sheep Street will be open, but Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) measures will block access to Waterside.

The entertainment line-up at this year’s event includes performances from schools and choirs, Shakespeare Morris dancers, a stilt walker and a live DJ.

There are also free spaces for choirs and singing groups to perform - the only condition is that the theme is Christmas. To apply, email events@stratford-dc.go.uk

Organisers, Stratford District Council, LSD Promotions and Stratford Town Council have urged visitors arriving by car to use the Park & Ride at Bishopton.

The Victorian Christmas theme, which required stallholders to don some fancy dress, was dropped from the event.