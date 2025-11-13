CHRISTMAS festivities get underway in Stratford this Saturday (15th November) with the Christmas light switch-on.

The Stratford Christmas Lights Committee are excited for the big day following months of preparation that began in the summer.

The display has cost around £70,000, with the majority of this coming through donations from local businesses together with a grant from Stratford Town Council.

There will be entertainment on stage, at the top of Wood Street this year, from 1pm and the all-important switch-on at 5.30pm. Expect to see Father Christmas and perhaps a cast member or two from the RSC’s festive show, the BFG.

Stratford Christmas lights switch-on in 2024. Photo: Mark Williamson

Jason Fojtik, chair of the Stratford Christmas Lights Committee, said: “The preparation, planning and installation has probably gone better this year than ever.”

The lights are electronically turned on by using a mobile phone message sent to a number of modules located in waterproof cabinets across the town centre.

Elsewhere, the RSC said its BFG attraction will go live when the Christmas lights are switched on, offering families the chance to wander through a sparkling Christmas Tree Trail and discover a magical BFG-inspired installation and free activities.