Stratford children needed to design next year’s marathon medal

YOUNG people are being called upon to design a new medal for the Shakespeare Marathon and Half-Marathon 2025.

Each year the event organisers, RunThrough, and supporters turn to the children of Stratford to dream up a design that can be used to create the medals that are hung around the necks of thousands of runners who finish the race.

Previous designs have included the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, swans on the River Avon, the Bard and colourful scenes from around the town. But it’s really up to you to come up with your own image.

Last year’s winning design awaiting runners to cross the finish line. Photo: Mark Williamson

Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald which organises the medal competition along with Stratford Rotary Club, said: “A panel of judges will pick the winner, who, as well as seeing their design turned into a medal, will receive a copy of the medal as a keepsake and £50 of vouchers.”

The medal will be around 70-90mm in diameter, although the shape can vary as necessary, and can include up to eight colours.

The theme should reflect the town of Stratford, the marathon or Shakespeare. The race name – the Shakespeare Marathon and Half-Marathon – will need to be included in the design along with the Rotary logo and RunThrough logo. The competition is sponsored by Stratford lawyers Shakespeare Martineau.

The deadline for entries is 5pm Friday, 22nd November. Entries can be sent via e-mail to andy.veale@ stratford-herald.com.