LET’S be honest with ourselves, how often do we get around the table with our friends and or family and really engage with each other over homecooked food?

I’m guessing the answer for most of us is not as much as we would like. I’m certainly guilty of not making enough effort all of the time.

Paul Foster Photo: Mark Williamson. (57877034)

In Italy, spending time around the dinner table as a family or small community is an essential part of their lifestyle, and the food is the vehicle for great conversation and pure human connections.

Apart from a traditional Sunday lunch, for a long time it has not been a part of our culture to dine together over a large amount of time around a table. Add to that the world has changed massively over the past 20 years, everything is fast-paced and on-demand which has made us impatient and much less communicative as a society.

We are all busy in our lives, and human engagement is gradually slipping away from us all.

I have realised that if I don’t teach my children the huge importance of basic face-to-face communication then making connections with people later in life will be so much more difficult for them.

We are in a world where communication has become faceless, WhatsApp, email and social media aren’t a positive way to have genuine interactions. Facetime to me is still faceless and even dating is done over apps which feels spurious.

Communication needs to be authentic, and it must start at home around the dinner table with one of the most important things we all need to share, which is good food.

In my house I have strict rules with my children that we never eat dinner on the sofa in front of the telly. We always have dinner at the table, but I do allow the telly to be on sometimes in the background as it’s communal and not individual screens.

I don’t allow personal tablets at the dinner table but if I’m being totally honest, I do let it slip sometimes and check emails and messages when inundated with work.

This is where I personally need to be more consistent and send the right message to my children.

So, moving forward I will be leaving my phone in another room at dinner times. My kids are nine and five years old, and I don’t want to regret not making the effort for these important times when they are older and off living their lives.

With budgets being tight in most homes with the cost-of-living crisis, it does make things difficult, but it also provides us with an opportunity to look at the way we dine and ask questions such as how can we make dinner cost-effective yet still be enjoyable for everyone?

We are spoilt for content now with the internet containing every recipe under the sun, so there is a lot of information out there for us to use.

Getting the children involved in the whole process is something I find very positive, and it means they are also more likely to eat the healthy vegetables when they have been involved in it.

Getting them to plan the weekly menu, help with the preparation, and serving up the food sharing style in the middle of the table will promote so much more communication and enjoyment, whilst reinstating the kitchen as the heart of the home.

This isn’t only important for connections, I believe it will also promote a healthy relationship with food as children grow.

Roasted Sea Bream, Panzanella Salad

Salt restaurant dishes. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57871760)

Ingredients

2 Sea bream fillets, skin on and pin boned

3 slices day-old sourdough

3 ripe plum tomatoes

100g extra virgin olive oil

20g balsamic vinegar

1 small banana shallot

4 anchovies

10 basil leaves

Sea salt

Sunflower oil

Panzanella Salad

Cut the crusts off the bread and tear into pieces. Dress in olive oil and season with sea salt. Bake in the oven at 170°C for 8-10 minutes until golden.

Peel and finely dice the shallot and chop the tomatoes into 8 equal pieces.

Mix with 50g extra virgin olive oil and the balsamic vinegar, season with sea salt and allow to steep for 30 minutes.

10 minutes before you want to serve, chop the anchovies into small dice and tear in the basil leaves, then add the toasted bread and mix well for the bread to suck up all the dressing

Add a tbsp of sunflower oil to a large frying pan and place on a medium high heat

When the oil is hot carefully lay the sea bream into the pan skin side down away from you, push down in the centre if it starts to curl up, season the flesh side with salt.

Don’t move the fish for at least 1 minute so the skin sets in place, when the skin is golden around 2/3 minutes turn the fish over and remove from the heat, leave to finish off in the heat of the pan and season the top with salt. Serve immediately with the salad.