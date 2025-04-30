AROUND 3,000 runners took part in the Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday (27th April).

The heat made conditions tough for many of those taking part – a few people didn’t make it to the finish line as the sunshine took its toll - but they were cheered on in Stratford town centre and at the Rec by a large crowd of supporters.

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

First over the line in the men’s marathon race was Will Lindsey (2:32:50) of St Albans Athletic Club while Stratford Athletic Club’s quickest runner was Jamie Hall (2:39:45) in a very respectable fourth place.

The women’s race was won by Annika Berlin (3:00:42) of Runfit Kenya – that time was more than 16 minutes ahead of second place Miriam Apsley (3:16:59).

In the half marathon race Daniel Haymes (1:10:12) took first place for Derby Athletic Club, just 30 seconds ahead of Stratford Athletic Club’s Ben Kruze (1:11:23).

Kate Wright (1:24:06) took top spot in the women’s half marathon.

The race, which is organised by RunThrough Events with the help of Stratford Rotary Club, supports the Shakespeare Hospice.

The Herald’s snapper Mark Williamson was on hand to capture the action, and a lot of these photos are below.

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Marathon 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson