Stratford charity to create two jobs after landing £230,000 of funding

A CHARITY based in Stratford is celebrating a big funding boost from the National Lottery Community Fund following a successful bid for more than £230,000.

And the charity – Vasa (Voluntary Action Stratford-on-Avon) – is especially pleased because the money has been awarded in its 45th anniversary year.

The cash, which in total comes to £230,644, has been provided to enable Vasa to fund two new jobs – a volunteer coordinator and a community support worker – over the next five years.