Stratford charity searches for chefs to help cook for the homeless this Christmas

A CHARITY that works with homeless and vulnerable people in town is on the look-out for volunteer cooks.

Stratford-based Stepping Stones, which provides between 5-15 hot meals a day, is also seeking someone to help with admin.

The charity, which served 2,500 meals last year, works alongside other local agencies and charities.

The team, which operates out of the HR Coffee Bar in Windsor Street, will serve up a two-course Christmas lunch for clients on Monday 19th December.

Trustee Richard Heathcote told the Herald: “We are OK for volunteers on the 19th but could do with more help generally.

“In particular, we’re looking for another cook and someone who could take care of a little bit of admin work for us.”

Stepping Stones does not provide advice but offers a ‘listening ear’ and can signpost, if appropriate.

As well as a hot meal, clients are also given some cereal for breakfast the next day.

Mr Heathcote added: “A couple of weeks ago we had someone come in who was going to be on the streets that evening and working with Street Arts and the Fred Winter Centre we got them a sleeping bag, so at least made sure they had something to sleep in that night.

“If someone is in need we will always try to help, even if that just means helping them with a couple of phone calls.

“Just having a hot meal and someone to listen goes a long way.”

In October, staff were delighted when a stranger bought a cup of coffee in the HR café and after asking about the charity’s work, left a cash donation on the table which covered a month’s worth of meals for a client.

For anyone interested in volunteering their time or donating cash or small gifts such as toiletries, see www.steppingstonessoa.org, or call in to the HR café.