SEVERELY disabled children have been left devastated, after a school academy trust took away their minibus.

Stratford-based charity Time Out Group has been using the minibus – described as ‘a lifeline’ - belonging to Welcombe Hills School for the past 15 years with no problems.

So, volunteers were shocked when on a Friday afternoon they went to pick up the keys to take the youngsters to Dudley Zoo the following day, only to be told they couldn’t have them and, they were not going to be allowed to use the bus ever again.

The eleventh-hour turnabout left charity leaders without any transport, and as they’d already bought the tickets, they were left £300 out of pocket.

Time Out Group group in Birmingham

They managed a last-minute trip to Birmingham with the 12 children, at least some of whom are in wheelchairs, travelling by train.

Unity Multi-Academy Trust, which runs the school and two others, at first ignored the charity’s frantic phone calls, only replying after the Herald became involved.

Time Out Group leader Lynn Hill said: “We were told on Friday afternoon, two hours before the school broke up for the summer holidays.

One of the children at Legoland on a previous Time Out Group trip

“There was no explanation or discussion.

“If they'd said: ‘From September, you can't have the bus anymore’, it would’ve given us breathing space.

“A change of venue can be traumatic for these children.

“The minibus is more than just a mode of transport for us.

“If a child’s having a stressful moment, we take them back to the bus where they have time to calm down before going back to the activity.

“Without a base, it's really difficult - we've got nowhere to go, so the minibus really is our lifeline.”

One of the children at Legoland on a previous Time Out Group trip

Many of the disabled children, aged four to 18, are also Welcome Hills School pupils.

The charity runs its Saturday club every other week, and as well as putting a smile on the youngsters’ faces, it allows their parents a few hours of much-needed respite from caring.

Lynn added: “These children have complex needs and often come to the Time Out Group because there isn't another avenue for them.

“Other organisations that care for children with disabilities don't have the staff ratio we do - we work on one child to one member of staff and one or two of our children have two staff.”

Unity Multi Academy Trust (Unity MAT) bosses have since apologised, explaining the minibus was insured only for use by the school.

Unity MAT chief executive Tracy Pearce said: “The school has been enabling the use of the minibuses without the authorisation of the Trust.

“Upon checking the terms of our insurance, we discovered that the minibuses are only insured for the use of the school; any other use is excluded under the terms of the policy.

“While we recognise that the charity provides an invaluable service to severely disabled children and young people, it would be illegal and irresponsible for us to continue to allow others the use of an uninsured vehicle not least where there could be a risk to those children and adults who might be occupying it.

“In addition, the risk of damage to the minibus when in use by a third party would have a detrimental impact on the ability of the school to use it for the purposes it is intended for.”

She added: “I express my sincere apologies on behalf of the Trust that the charity, their staff and the children and young people that they support were unable to take part in the activities they had planned over the weekend.

One of the children at Legoland on a previous Time Out Group trip

“I acknowledge that if they had received this information before the school closed for the summer break, they would have been able to source an alternative provider to enable their activities to go ahead.”

Time Out Group has launched a Go Fund Me page to raise urgent funds to buy or rent a minibus with tail lift, that can board a wheelchair.

The pressure is on, as a trip’s booked for this Saturday [August 2nd].

Lynn, who does not blame staff at Welcombe Hills School, added: “The most annoying part is there are four or five minibuses sitting in the school compound, doing nothing all summer.

“But we're not going to let the children or their families down.

“We’ll do whatever it takes to continue throughout the summer holidays.”

To donate, go to Go Fund Me and search on ‘Give Our Children the Days Out They Deserve,’ organised by Lynn Hill.