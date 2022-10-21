Stratford charity is asking people to give up their government grant to help others

With many families facing financial hardship due to increasing fuel and food bills, one local Stratford charity is stepping into help.

Municipal Charities has launched a campaign to help people who will struggle to heat their homes this winter. The charity is reaching out to businesses and residents, who if they feel they can afford it, to donate all or part of their government energy payment. The charity said it will match fund the first £10,000 donated.

Nearly 11 million people in the UK are now behind on their bills, for households receiving a means-tested benefit the figure is much higher at 45 per cent. Fuel poverty affects a wide range of people, in Stratford there are over 5,000 homes (13.3 per cent) that are currently facing this problem.

William Clemmey, chief officer of Municipal Charities said: “No one should have to choose whether to heat or eat. With rising fuel prices, despite the energy price freeze, more people cannot afford to keep their homes adequately heated, making winter a very difficult time. In the most extreme cases some are faced with the stark choice of whether to heat their homes or buy food to eat. We are really hoping that this initiative will be a success.”

Municipal Charities has 46 properties across five alms-houses in Stratford, that grant low-cost accommodation to those that are eligible. Relief in Need administered by the Municipal Charities supply grants to individuals and families in conditions of need, hardship or distress living within the town boundary.

To join the campaign, visit https://localgiving.org/appeal/fuelpovertycampaign/

For more information about the charity, visit www.municipal-charities.org.uk.