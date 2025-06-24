Stratford charity gives away 10,000th new bike to children with cancer

A STRATFORD-based national charity is celebrating giving away its ten-thousandth new bike to children with cancer and their families.

Cyclists Fighting Cancer (CFC) plans to mark this milestone - and its 20th anniversary - with a social bike ride on Sunday June 29th.

The aim is for supporters to collectively cycle 10,000km and raise £10,000.

A group ride of 100k and 50k will set off from The Charity Bike Shop on Masons Road for a friendly, gentle run suitable for all abilities and ages.

Group rides will also take place in London and Manchester, where CFC also has charity bike shops.

Cyclists Fighting Cancer founder and CEO Mike Grisenthwaite, front, this week celebrated the charity’s 10,000th bike sold along with colleagues, from left, Matthew Belcher, Mikey Jukes, Jon Clarke, Paulo Pereira and Rachel Wignell. Photo: Mark Williamson

Cyclists who aren’t around on June 29th can also join in by going on a ride on their own, perhaps with friends or family or their cycling club.

CFC allows children and young people living with cancer to regain their physical fitness and mental wellness by providing new bikes, adapted trikes, tandems and vital support through their treatment and recovery.

The charity has also donated child-size exercise bicycles and equipment to children’s cancer care units around the country including at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Great Ormond Street, Bristol, Manchester and Edinburgh.

CFC founder Mike Grisenthwaite, who lives in Meon Vale, said: “I never would have thought when I was building the first CFC bike on my kitchen table all those years ago, that CFC would become a national charity about to deliver its 10,000th bike.

“Huge thanks to everyone who has helped to make this possible over all these years.”

And Rachel Wignell, CFC’s fundraising manager, added: “We decided to do something to mark this milestone, and everyone’s welcome to join in at any point along the rides.

“If they can’t make it on that date, they’re also welcome to do their own ride from their front door any time that suits them.

“Quite a few of the families we’ve donated bikes to have signed up, and will be going out on rides of whatever distance and period of time that works for them.

“All kms help us and any amount you can fundraise or donate is hugely appreciated, as every penny goes towards supporting more children with cancer to get pedalling.”

To find out more, join in or donate, go to enthuse.com and search on ‘Cyclists Fighting Cancer’. https://cyclistsfc.enthuse.com/cf/cfc-team-10-000 or go to the CFC website: cyclistsfc.org.uk