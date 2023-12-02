Stratford charity appeals for Christmas gifts to send to orphans in Ukraine

READERS are being asked to help brighten-up Christmas for children desperately in need of some joy.

As a result of the war, many Ukrainian youngsters have been left orphaned or in poverty.

Local charity Aid for Ukraine, which operates out of Stratford and Leamington, is aiming to put a smile on their faces for at least one day.

Many generous Herald readers stepped up and took part in the Become Santa scheme last year, and now there’s a chance to do something amazing again this Noel.

Working with nuns from the Congregation of St Joseph in Ukraine, who took in children seeking shelter, the charity has been delivering tons of aid to the country since Russia invaded in February 2022.

The charity helps children most badly affected by the conflict by sharing online what gifts they most wish for.

Herald readers and anyone else who wants to make a difference are invited to buy a present for one of the children – details of what to buy can be found at the charity’s dedicated portal www.belveder.co.uk.

The gift can then be taken to an official drop-off point in Stratford, Banbury or Leamington. It will be collected and delivered to the nuns, who’ll make sure every child they care for has a present to open when Christmas comes.

Stratford’s drop-off point is the Fishing and Outdoors shop on Timothy’s Bridge Road.

Owner Martyn Edwards has been a staunch supporter of the charity since it launched 22 months ago.

Another leading supporter who has made many trips to deliver aid to Ukraine is Polish Centre secretary Dawid Kozlowski.

Bohdan Saveliev and Artem Pastushenko, right, are just two of the children who will get gifts.

He told the Herald: “Every year, our Christmas appeal brings the community together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children.

“The generosity and warmth shared during this season remind us of the true spirit of giving.

“By contributing to this appeal you’re not just giving a gift, you’re spreading joy and creating lasting memories for these children. Your support is invaluable and helps make the holiday season brighter for those in need.”

He added: “Unfortunately for most of these children this will be the only Christmas present this year.”