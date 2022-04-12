Stratford cat's emergency op after eating nearly 50 hair bands

MOST cats will suffer from the occasional hairball, but not many will suffer from having swallowed hair bands… almost 50 of them.

Luckily two-year-old Berry, who lives with owner Paul Spraggett and his family in Stratford, still has his nine lives intact after undergoing an emergency operation.

Two-year-old Berry Photo: Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service (56042965)

Paul took Berry to Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull after the cat become ill, vomiting and retching.

He was not expecting the cause to be down to the cat’s habit of snaffling elasticated hair accessories.

After leaving Berry to undergo an emergency operation, Paul said he immediately went home to warn his wife and two daughters about the dangers of leaving hair bands lying around.

He said: “None of us had ever thought about the risks that hair bands and similar everyday objects could pose for our four cats. We were really shocked to find out that was why Berry had been so sick and that’s why hair bands are now banned from anywhere the cats might go in the house.

The hairbans recovered during the op Photo: Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service (56042969)

“Willows told us they’d had other similar cases in the past, although not involving anything like the amount that Berry had swallowed, which is why we want to highlight this case to try to prevent it happening again.”

X-rays showed a tangled mass of the bands which had become lodged in Berry’s belly leaving her unable to eat or drink.

Willows rotating intern Jo McKendry explained: “She behaved like she was trying to vomit up a fur ball but was struggling to bring it up.

“She was clearly dehydrated and when I examined her, I felt a large sausage style structure in her cranial abdomen which was confirmed by x-rays.

Berry's X-ray Photo: Photo: Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service (56043054)

“The images showed a foreign body extending from Berry’s stomach into her distal oesophagus – and it appeared to be a mass of hair bands.

“I performed a gastrotomy (surgical incision into the stomach) to access and remove the bands, and Berry was allowed home the following day.

“She was quickly back to normal, showed a massive increase in appetite and was soon putting on weight.”

Two-year-old Berry Photo: Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service (56042967)

Paul added: “Jo and the team at Willows were absolutely fantastic from start to finish.

“We’re so grateful to have our lovely cat back and she’s certainly loving being back, too. She’s racing around with her brother and has really come on and grown since the operation.

“Now she has much more of an appetite and that’s convinced us that she must have been snaffling these hair bands over a long period of time, maybe even 18 months.

“We think they gradually accumulated, filling her stomach and that’s why she could only eat her food in small portions.”