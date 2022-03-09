Stratford care home resident reunited with the cat she had to give up

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Friends were reunited in February when a Stratford care home resident’s wish to once again see her beloved cat became a reality.

Lifelong cat-owner Valerie Johnston, 72, was admitted to hospital in November before having to move into Care UK’s Ambleside care home on Evesham Road.

Sadly, Valerie had to give up her cherished cat, Alfie, to a local cat rescue and hadn’t seen her furry friend since.

As part of Care UK’s ‘Wishing Tree’ initiative, residents hang their wish on a tree and the care home team do their utmost to grant it.

On reading Valerie’s wish to see Alfie again, the team at Ambleside set about making the reunion possible, and tracked him down to the nearby Avon Cat Rescue.

The rescue service then brought Alfie to Ambleside on the 10th February, much to the delight of Valerie, who will now have regular visits arranged.

“I can’t believe the guys at Ambleside have made my dream come true,” said Valerie. “I never thought I would see Alfie again – I can't thank them enough for reuniting me with my friend. I am looking forward to further visits with Alfie.”

Julia Joy, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “When we heard Valerie’s story, it was clear just how much Alfie meant to her, so we knew we had to reunite them. She always speaks fondly of the years spent looking after her cats, including Alfie. It was a very emotional moment for her when she saw her cat strut into the care home after many months away from each other – the smile on her face said it all.

“We’re delighted we were able to make this happen for her, and we’re looking forward to seeing a lot more of Alfie in the coming months!”

Alfie’s next visit to see Valerie is booked in for the 17th March.