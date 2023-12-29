A STRATFORD care home has been placed into special measures following safeguarding concerns, including instances of patients being left lying in urine-soaked sheets.

There were also claims that staff were told to be firm with incontinent patients and to show them their soiled clothing and hands if they had an accident.

Scholars Mews Care Home, in Scholars Lane, is run by Avery Homes Ltd, part of Avery Healthcare, and provides residential and dementia care services.