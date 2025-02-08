‘Stratford car parks should charge more for higher polluting vehicles’

STRATFORD’S Conservative group has put forward proposals for an emission charge for vehicles parking in the town centre. The idea has been raised as part of its response to how Stratford District Council’s money will be spent during the 2025-26 financial year.

The Conservative councillors have suggested spending £100,000 to introduce a tired parking charge system at Bridgefoot car park (and potentially others), where owners of high polluting vehicles would have to pay more. The system would make use of ANPR cameras at the car park, modifying existing equipment, and could then be rolled out to other car parks.

While the idea is unlikely to find traction at Elizabeth House – the ruling political group always pushes forward its own plans and the budget to fund them, which in this case means a Liberal Democrat budget – an emissions charge could have the desired impact of keeping more polluting vehicles away from the town.

Sarah Whalley-Hoggins, leader of the Conservative group at SDC, explained that emission zones need government backing, but the district council could, with some software changes, introduce emission-based parking fees.

More polluting vehicles would have to pay higher fees to park.

“It would be easy to do with the ANPR system which we have in place,” she said. “It should be cost neutral and could be used at other car parks, such as the leisure centre.”

As part of the changes, the Conservatives would also like to scrap the parking permits for older people.

“There has been limited take-up and mainly by people living in Stratford town centre,” said Cllr Whalley-Hoggins. “Does it bring lots of people into Stratford? No, it doesn’t. It also doesn’t benefit a lot of Stratford district residents, and we need to be fair.”

The scheme would be replaced with a two-tier charging system that gives preferable rates to all Stratford district residents.

£140,000 would also be set aside for a Park & Ride scheme that would connect Wellesbourne Market with Stratford and match-funding of £100,000 for EV points at village halls or community buildings throughout the district.

The biggest spend would be £1.9m to fund flood prevention schemes, with parish councils implementing projects that help prevent flooding from run-off. Cllr Whalley-Hoggins said properties in areas such as Brailes and Long Compton could be protected via attenuation ponds.

As reported by the Herald last month, the ruling Lib Dems at SDC are consulting on spending (among other things) £70,000 to test pedestriansation of Stratford High Street, £1.2m on an Avon hydro scheme, £150,000 on a new splash pad at the Stratford Recreation Ground play area and £2.5m on affordable and temporary housing to help reduce temporary accommodation costs. There’s also £100,000 for the Gateway scheme and £250,000 for a Stratford relief road study.

It’s not only the Conservatives who have put forward an alternative budget; the Greens have submitted a response to one particular part of the Lib Dems’ spending plans that they find particularly irksome – the £250,000 relief road study. The Greens suggest that the money should be reallocated with £150,000 to develop a feasibility study on restoring the Stratford to Honeybourne rail link, £50,000 for improvements for cycling provision and £50,000 to strengthen the IndieGo+ bus service.

A decision on the budget will be made by full council on 24th February.