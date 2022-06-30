Stratford car park closing to public again to allow council staff parking

CHANGES are being made Church Street Car Park, Stratford, to accommodate district council staff and councillors returning to work at Elizabeth House.

There are 305 members of staff and 35 councillors, all of who are allocated a permit allowing them to park for free in district council-owned car parks.

From Monday (4th July), Church Street Car Park, which is opposite council office, will be reverting to the normal (pre-Covid) operation and will be closed to members of the public between 8am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

David Buckland, council chief executive said: “During Covid and the ‘stay a home advice’, staff, councillors and our tenants at Elizabeth House didn’t come into the office to work, so it made sense to open up the car park during this time.

“We know many people appreciated this additional parking facility at this end of the town, however, as operations return to ‘normal’ and we go back to the office, we have taken the decision to revert to the normal operations for this car park.

“Church Street Car Park will, therefore, be available to members of the public after 4pm on weekdays, on weekends and bank holidays only.”

The district council runs ten car parks with more than 2,800 parking in the town. For the year 2021/22 the car parks raised a revenue of £2,596,838.89, with Church Street accounting for £117,633.79 of that.