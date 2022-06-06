Stratford car park closed following concern for man’s welfare
Published: 10:54, 06 June 2022
| Updated: 10:55, 06 June 2022
POLICE officers were called to Bridgefoot Multi-Storey Car Park in Stratford at 2.48am this morning (Monday 6th June) in response to a concern for the welfare of a man.
About three police vehicles and a number of officers were still in attendance at the scene at 9.30am which saw the entrance to the car park coned off and closed to traffic.
According to a police spokesperson the incident remained ongoing.