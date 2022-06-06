Home   News   Article

Stratford car park closed following concern for man’s welfare

By Simon Woodings
Published: 10:54, 06 June 2022
 | Updated: 10:55, 06 June 2022

POLICE officers were called to Bridgefoot Multi-Storey Car Park in Stratford at 2.48am this morning (Monday 6th June) in response to a concern for the welfare of a man.

A police vehilce at the Bridgefoot Car Park today, Monday, 6th June. (57115295)
About three police vehicles and a number of officers were still in attendance at the scene at 9.30am which saw the entrance to the car park coned off and closed to traffic.

According to a police spokesperson the incident remained ongoing.

