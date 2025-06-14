BOATERS and business owners are stranded and out of pocket, due to the only waterway route into Stratford being closed for months.

The South Stratford canal, which stretches 25 miles from Birmingham to Stratford, is shut at Wilmcote top lock, while a problem with one of the lock gates is fixed.

The blockage has completely stopped the flow of water traffic, affecting businesses all along the canal including near Claverdon, Henley, Preston Bagot, Wootton Wawen, Wilmcote, Bishopton and Stratford.

The Canal and River Trust, responsible for maintenance, has pushed back the reopening date a few times, triggering anxiety and uncertainty as well as expense and loss of earnings.

Boater Darren Wade and his wife Joy, who took early retirement, have spent the past five years living on their narrow boat full-time and cruising the canals.

The couple paid a £250 deposit to Shakespeare Marina in February, for a planned move from Banbury to arrive in Stratford around 10th March.

They left Banbury on 1st March but in the final stages of their journey were shocked to find Wilmcote lock closed.

Mr Wade, 59, said: “We were stranded with no regular access to drinking water or fuel.

“We had no choice but to move into Hill Farm marina until the lock was repaired.”

Although the couple are grateful to Hill Farm and say they “can’t thank them enough for all their help”, they are paying £100 a month more than if they’d been in Stratford.

It’s also costing an extra £70 a month on their canal and river license, plus fuel costs from having to drive into Stratford and back twice a day

In total, he estimates they are £300 a month worse off, due to the lock closure.

All boaters also pay just under £1,500 a year for an annual license to access the canals and rivers.

Mr Wade walked the four miles from Hill Farm Marina to Wilmcote on the 10th March and found hazard tape around the lock, then walked back on 19th and 26th March, “hoping to see progress, only to be disappointed again”.

A knee operation put him out of action, so he couldn’t go back until 29th April, finding it still shut.

He added: “The Canal & River Trust’s only response to queries was to just look at the website if you want updates on closures - this was very frustrating.”

“It dawned on me there was obviously no urgency on the part of the CRT to get the canal re-opened.

The South Stratford Canal

“My biggest concern is that the CRT do not seem to care how long the repair takes, or how much it costs.”

Now he and 14 local businesses have formed a response group, the Wootton Wawen Collective who include Hill Farm Marina, the General Stores in Wootton Wawen, Sims Vintage Antiques, the Bulls Head pub, Cox’s Yard, Henley Chocolates, Lola’s Boutique, Giftivity and Yew Tree Farm Shop.

David Cooke of Hill Farm Marina, which also includes The View restaurant, told the Herald: “One minute they [the CRT] were saying it was going to reopen in May, the next minute it was June, there’s been a lack of information.

“It's basically stopping the boat movements going up and down the canal, which is affecting our restaurant and the marina.

“People can't really go anywhere - we've got a few people in our marina who are waiting to go down to Stratford but it's stopping them.

“We've lost moorings, because people can't come out.

“We pay quite a large percentage of our mooring fees, because we're disconnected. And actually, we're not getting any service.

“You expect them to do work in the winter but not during the main high season.

“The locks are in a bit of disrepair anyway - if they've been properly maintained, maybe we wouldn't have had the issue to start with.

Phil Sims, who owns and runs Sims Vintage Antiques Centre in Wootton Wawen, said: “We rely on the boat community and boating holiday makers who are passing through.

“We often see those people coming in and browsing our shops.

“I wasn't aware the lock has been closed but when I found out a big penny dropped and I thought: 'That's why we're seeing less boaters."

“The tourist community who come and enjoy the canal in this area want to end up in Stratford on Avon and now they can't get to Stratford on this route, they're not coming.

Mr Sims, whose business was burgled at the end of February as reported in the Herald, added: “We are seeing less boaters, and now more than ever with the state of the economy, we need people coming in.”

A letter signed by all the businesses has been sent to the CRT, Stratford District Council, the tourism body, MP Manuela Perteghella and the government minister for DEFRA, Steve Reed.

The Canal & River Trust has confirmed to the Herald it was alerted to a problem with Lock 40 at Wilmcote on the South Stratford Canal in January – six months ago.

When its engineers arrived on site they found the lock gate had become detached from the lock and was ‘inoperable’ and ‘at risk of detachment, posing a safety concern’.

A new lock gate had to be hand-made at the CRT’s workshops in Bradley.

In May, contractors were on site and “on course to complete their temporary works”, including installation of temporary dams, trackway, towpath closure, fencing, propping of the lock and scaffolding.

But other complications, including a local BT telegraph pole having to be moved, slowed progress.

During the works, the CRT acknowledged the disruption the closure was having and said it was “accelerating the work as much as possible, including weekend working”.

The lock is currently scheduled to reopen on Friday 20 June.

A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust said: “Looking after infrastructure that is in some cases over 250 years old can present unexpected challenges and further investigations showed that the work needed to repair the lock gate was much more substantial than originally thought.

“A section of the lock wall needed to be rebuilt, and a new hand-crafted lock gate was needed to be made as the original gate was beyond repair.

“Our teams are working weekends to get the lock open as quickly as possible, and we appreciate boaters’ patience whilst we carry out these important works.”

“We understand unplanned stoppages are frustrating, but it is unfortunately common with a 250-year-old network.

“These emergency works at Wilmcote are needed to ensure the lock operates safely and that boaters can use this section of the canal.

“Without this repair the lock is unusable.”

Asked about compensation for Mr Wood or other businesses affected, they added: “…planned or unplanned stoppages is not something we offer, as a boat licence does not come with a guarantee of navigation although we do everything we can to minimise disruption and to resolve unplanned stoppages as quickly as possible.

“We appreciate that some individual cases are more complex than others so we would be happy for any boaters to contact us if they have a complaint or issue.”