Stratford campaign group targets selfish motorists parking on pavements

DANGEROUS and selfish parking in and around Stratford is a serious problem and getting worse, campaigners warn.

Among those determined to try and tackle the issue are a group of local parents calling themselves DOPES (Dangerously Obstructing Pavements and Environs in Stratford) who aim to bring ‘much-needed pavement safety’.

They identify and photograph hundreds of dangerous and illegally parked vehicles each month and share the pictures on social media, to demonstrate how widespread the problem is and try and shame motorists into changing their ways.

Some of the worst examples they come across are outside primary schools in Stratford and surrounding villages and towns.

DOPES has praised some schools for taking action, including Holy Trinity Primary School which has recently put in place new road safety measures, but warns that “hardcore offenders” just ignore this, because it’s not enforced.

DOPES member Ted Maul told the Herald: “We’d like to see more pavement-users call out and document dangerous vehicles and drivers, instead of just accepting the situation.”

He added: “It’s a sad fact that unless there are actual penalties, nobody cares and parents will park wherever and whenever they like as nobody is punished.

“Despite numerous warnings, parents are still choosing to illegally park outside our schools and environs and putting our children in danger.”

Another long-term campaigner fighting to keep pavements clear is former police officer Elizabeth Dixon, who runs Accessible Stratford.

Ms Dixon, who was injured in a road traffic accident while on duty and uses a powered wheelchair, is frustrated at the number of cars and vans blocking the way around town.

She said: “I swing off the Shipston Road into Swans Nest Lane in my wheelchair and often there’s somebody delivering to the hotel or the boat yard, and if they’ve parked half on the pavement, they’ve completely blocked my path.

“I either try to speak to the driver if he’s in the cab, or I have to go off the pavement into the road and around the vehicle.

“Perhaps I shouldn’t do that, but I don’t want any abuse, because people park on a pavement and think it’s their automatic right.”

Chapel Lane is another area of Stratford she finds stressful to navigate, because the pavement is so narrow.

She agrees enforcement is the solution but points out that takes resources and manpower.

She added: “Blocking pavements, whether with a vehicle or an A-board or other street furniture, never changes.

“It’s no better and no worse – just an ongoing problem.

“People aren’t very responsive to disability, I don’t think they really care.”

Several charities, including Living Streets, Guide Dogs UK, Walk Wheel Cycle Trust (formerly Sustrans) and Transport for All, have teamed up to campaign for stronger laws to ban pavement parking across the UK.

In Scotland, a pavement parking ban passed into law in 2019, and was implemented during 2023 but, despite the government opening a consultation in 2020 focusing on how pavement parking could be tackled in England, no plans have been unveiled.

Living Streets points out pavement parking is dangerous for everyone but particularly for parents with pushchairs and young children, wheelchair and mobility scooter users as it forces them off the pavement and into oncoming traffic.

And Guide Dogs UK’s Streets Ahead campaigned at this year’s Labour and Conservative party conferences to highlight the acute danger faced by blind and partially sighted people.

Its research shows 95 per cent of people with sight loss have been forced into the road because of pavement parking – and one in five injured.

You can send your examples to news@stratford-herald.com