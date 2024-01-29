Stratford cafe fighting back after it was the victim of £6,000 scam

A Stratford café and pizza delivery service is finding its feet after being scammed recently.

Based at independent living facility for over-55s, Briar Croft in Stratford, business partners Uttam Singh Rawat and Jagat Singh started running the Indus Café & Kitchen there in June, and in September established a pizza delivery and collection service.

Head chef Uttam has an impressive CV, having worked at such big name organisations as Hilton Hotels and Center Parcs.