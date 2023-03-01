A Stratford taxi driver has been issued a fixed penalty notice from Stratford District Council for smoking in his vehicle.

The driver, who has not been named, was witnessed by licensing officers from the council in possession of a lit cigarette, whilst driving a Hackney carriage vehicle.

Officers issued the fixed penalty notice of £50, under the Health Act 2006, Section 7 (Offence of smoking in a smoke-free place) to the licensed driver.

Taxi markings painted on the road, with double yellow lines. (62733862)

Legal and community safety portfolio holder at the council, Cllr Christopher Kettle, said: “The legislation to prevent smoking in smoke-free places was introduced to protect members of the public from the harmful effects of second-hand cigarette smoke.

“It is illegal to smoke in any commercial vehicle carrying members of the public, including taxis and private hire vehicles. The legislation requires all vehicles used for public transport to be smoke-free at all times which includes when they do not have passengers. Equally, taxi drivers have a greater responsibility in that they need to protect the public health of their passengers.”

Following the incident, the driver was reminded of his legal responsibility to ensure that his vehicle remains smoke free and that smoking inside any licensed vehicle is not tolerated.

The fixed penalty notice was paid immediately and in full.