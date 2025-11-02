Stratford by-elections - will Reform snatch Lib Dem and Conservative seats in two wards?

IT will be a five-way fight when voters go to the polls later this month.

The pair of by-elections was triggered by two resignations from Stratford District Council - and while no outcome will change the Lib Dems’ grip on the authority, there will be plenty of interest in how each party gets on.

The two councillors to call it quits were Dominic Skinner (Lib Dem, Quinton) and Lauren Stanley (Cons, Salford Priors and Alcester Rural) with their replacements being selected on Thursday, 20th November.

Nominations closed on Friday, 24th October with the Conservatives, Green, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Reform UK having a candidate contesting each seat.

Reform has had momentum in Warwickshire, taking the county council but the Stratford district has traditionally been Conservative or Lib Dem.

Having come under fire for missing meetings, Mr Skinner explained in a letter published in last week’s Herald that he had stepped away due to what he termed significant changes in his role with the British Reserve Armed Forces.

He said in the current climate the reserves were being called upon more often and that having been re-tasked to a new unit he was, ‘being called away for more extended periods than ever before’.

The leader of the Conservative group at SDC said Ms Stanley was a loss for the council and the community she served after she stepped down for personal reasons.

Cllr Daren Pemberton said “Personally, I’m gutted to see Lauren leave the council. She was passionate, empathetic and an effective community leader that got things done in her ward.”

He added: “As a young mum, Lauren brought a perspective to council issues that is sadly underrepresented across local government and helped shape our policy approach locally as Conservatives. We wish her all the very best for the future.”

There are 41 seats on the council at full strength and following the resignations, the Lib Dems have 24 of the current 39, meaning its majority is not at stake.

The other parties go into election day with the following numbers: Conservatives - 9; Green - 3; Reform UK - 1; Labour - 0. There are also two Independents.

To vote by post, your application form must be submitted before 5pm on 5th November. Apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote

To apply for a proxy vote, visit www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote - applications must be submitted by 5pm the following Wednesday, 12th November.

The new ID rules which allow people to vote will be in place. Anyone without photo ID wanting to apply for a voter authority certificate, must do so by 5pm on Wednesday, 12th November, at gov.uk or in person at the district council offices.

The candidates:

Quinton

Sean Edmunds, Reform UK,

Paul Harrison, 63, Lib Dem, lives near Ilmington and is a professor at the University of Warwick, specialising in particle physics

John Hartigan, Labour, lives in Stratford district, is an Investment Director in a property finance business

Sarah Hession, Conservative,

Penny Stott, Green, lives near Henley and is a retired engineer

Salford Priors and Alcester Rural

Julie Fewins, Labour, lives in Stratford district and works in Warwickshire.

Tom Genders, Green, lives near Alcester and is a teacher

Ashley Jones, Reform UK,

Justin Kerridge, Conservative,

Huw Lewis, Lib Dem, lives in Bidford, a firefighter for more than 30 years, owner, founder and proprietor of an MOT testing and vehicle service business.

Party statements

CONSERVATIVES

THESE by-elections highlight the stark difference between Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

Both elected in 2023, the Conservative was a hard working young mum who, within weeks, successfully supported residents against inappropriate development to a planning appeal and continued to be an effective community champion. The other, an absentee with the worst attendance record in the council over the last 2 years, earned the nickname “the seldom seen kid” steps down draping himself in the flag citing service to King and Country, omitting that he recently took a job with international responsibility and travel across EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Asia) when even his party leader said this was a causative factor in his decision to go. Justin and Sarah are two exceptionally hard working individuals with vast knowledge of our communities, how to get things done in local government, and the commitment to work hard for residents.

GREEN

THE Green councillors’ track record is about fighting for a good quality of life in thriving communities.

1. We support active travel, by means of improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists; the reinstatement of the Stratford to Honeybourne rail link; and the introduction of a Tram/Train from Worcester to Leamington via Stratford.

2. We regard decent housing, well insulated and maintained, and properly provided with local goods and services, as a fundamental right, and a necessity for good health.

3. We know district residents prize access to green spaces. We support more allotments and a community-led approach to biodiversity.

LABOUR

LABOUR candidates Julie Fewins and John Hartigan are standing up for fair, practical politics that put local people first. Families are feeling the squeeze, yet the Liberal Democrat-run council isn’t delivering. Labour will hold them to account. We will turn up and speak up – fighting for safer roads, better buses, and homes local people can afford. Across the country, Labour is already fixing potholes, supporting families, and improving local services. It’s time for that same energy here. On 20th November 2025, vote Labour for councillors who listen, act, and deliver for Stratford-on-Avon.

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

FINANCES are being squeezed. Councils must be careful about how money is spent. The Liberal Democrat administration has an excellent record on this, with low council tax and spending directed to things that matter to residents. Local government reorganisation is approaching. The Liberal Democrats support two authorities – one for the south and one for the north. Changes in planning mean government targets for house building here will increase by 50 per cent. We need more houses but it’s important they are the right type, built in the right place and that we get the schools, GPs and roads to support future development.

REFORM UK

RESIDENTS deserve strong, accountable representation that prioritizes their needs. We will oppose excessive development threatening our communities and hold the Liberal Democrats to account for losing control of the district’s housing land supply. Council tax must be spent wisely and locally, not on reckless net-zero schemes that burden taxpayers without improving lives. Fiscal responsibility is essential—every pound should deliver real value to those funding our services. The horrifying and increasing rates of Domestic Abuse in the Stratford District must be tackled - everyone needs to feel safe. It is time for representation that listens, acts with determination, and protects the character and future of our district.