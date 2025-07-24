There is only one place in Stratford that can boast that it has seen two million butterflies take flight and been blessed by David Attenborough…

It is of course Stratford Butterfly Farm, which has just celebrated its 40th birthday and signed a 50-year lease with the district council on its Recreation Ground location.

Generations of locals and tourists have passed through its plastic flaps, to admire its vast butterfly collection, including more than 250 tropical species, as well as reptiles and other insects.

Among those in attendance at a special celebration last Friday (18th July) were Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella and Stratford mayor Cllr Dani Hunter.

Giant moths were also present - as Manuela good-humouredly joined owner and founder Clive Farrell in dressing up as winged wonders.

Addressing the gathering of 80 or so guests, Clive said: “I'm humbled by what we've achieved together over these four decades. We've witnessed nearly two million butterflies take flight here, welcomed around two million eager schoolchildren and greeted a whopping five million visitors.

“Each one has added to our extraordinary story the same things we find so captivating about the world of butterflies. But none of this would have been possible without the dedication of my loyal staff, many of whom are as passionate and perhaps as mad as I am. We’re not just colleagues, we are a united family.”

Clive also singled out managing director Richard Lamb and head gardener George Middlebrook for praise before name-checking Attenborough.

The farm has decades-long partnership with a butterfly farm in Belize in the Amazon rainforest, which Clive is passionate about.

“I'm incredibly proud of our ongoing connection to Belize, where we sponsor a butterfly farm in the rainforest that supports breeders and their families,” he said. “For over 34 years this partnership, lifted up by the beautiful bloom and morpho butterfly, has contributed meaningfully to their local economy and biodiversity.

“I was grateful to discuss this endeavour with the great David Attenborough, one of our early sponsors, who emphasised that for conservation to succeed, it must be economically viable.”

A renowned lepidopterist, Clive explained that his fondness for moths and butterflies began when he was five years old.

“I found a hairy caterpillar in his garden, put it in a matchbox where it spun a cocoon and then watched as it emerged as a beautiful Tiger Moth. It was a magical moment that has stayed with me,” he added.

He longed dreamed of creating a place where children could share that wonder, and the farm was officially opened on 24th July 1985 by botanist and naturalist, David Bellamy OBE.

In 1991, following on from the successful launch of the Stratford Butterfly Farm, Clive joined forces with Ray Harbard to create the Fallen Stones Butterfly Farm in Belize.

Stratford Butterfly owner Clive Farrell, managing director Richard Lamb, Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella and Stratford mayor Dani Hunter

The Belize butterfly farm is operated as a nature reserve that sustains local employment without having a negative impact on the local environment.

The farm is treasured by the local Kekchi Maya villagers not just for the nature conservation benefits but for the considerable positive impact on the local community where so many young people would otherwise be out of work.

Clive added proudly: “Thanks to the success of the Stratford Butterfly Farm, despite fires and hurricanes, the rainforests around our Fallen Stones Farm in Belize remain unspoiled to this day.”

Later on Friday, the MP Manuela and the mayor Dani spoke about their personal experiences of the butterfly farm.

“I brought my children here when I first moved to Stratford,” said Manuela. “The joy on their faces walking through the butterfly farm, looking at insects, the reptiles and the beautiful butterflies, was amazing. It's forever in my heart. You should all be very proud,”

The mayor added: “When I moved to Stratford, 11 years ago now, I remember thinking how incredible this place was and how lucky we were to have something so unique. How many towns could claim to have their own butterfly farm? Not many, and I'm so glad that it's here.

“I came along with my oldest son, who's turning nine soon. He was absolutely fascinated by everything around him, not just the butterflies, but all of the trees and the other wildlife here too.”



