A BUSKER was left furious after being reported to the police for causing an obstruction next to the Waterside market in Stratford.

Jamma Stewart on the day of the dispute (56276593)

Jamma Stewart, 55, said he has been playing his steelpans for nearly 30 years but was shocked by what he described as a heavy-handed response by Stratforward BID.

The incident took place on Bank Holiday Monday when Jamma was approached by BID manager, Diane Mansell, and a colleague.