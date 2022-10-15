Stratford businesswoman receives one of the last Queen’s Awards for Enterprise

A STRATFORD woman who launched a thriving national business from her kitchen table says it is ‘an incredible honour’ to have been presented with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Little Soap Company founder Emma Heathcote-James received the award from Vice Lord-Lieutenant Brigadier Roger Brunt at a ceremony last week in Broadway, where the firm is based.

Emma Heathcote-James (59883861)

The award, which was first announced in April, recognises ‘Excellence in Innovation’ for Little Soap’s Eco Warrior brand which includes a range of specialised shampoo, shower, shaving and exfoliating bars,