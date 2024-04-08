Home   News   Article

Stratford businesses see takings fall since start of Warwick Road safety works

By Stratford News Editor
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:42, 08 April 2024

EASTER weekend brought thousands of visitors to Stratford with the town packed on the Saturday (30th March) and the Warwick Road open to traffic.

But with the roadworks back in place on Tuesday (2nd April) and a one-way system preventing traffic from leaving Stratford on the Warwick Road, traffic was once again reduced to walking pace around Clopton Bridge, Guild Street, Birmingham Road and beyond.

It’s a common scene since the safety works were started by Warwickshire County Council on 19th February, but it is a situation that some are claiming is impacting town centre businesses with footfall down and the local economy suffering.

