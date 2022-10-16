Stratford businesses raise concerns about rooftop drug dealers
Published: 13:47, 16 October 2022
DRUG dealers are running their operations from the rooftops of buildings at the rear of Bridge Street, Stratford, it has been claimed.
They are said to be using the flat roofs as a place to meet and to co-ordinate the supply of drugs to users in town, according to business owners, some of whom have videoed what they claim is criminal night-time activity.
The videos have been passed to Warwickshire Police.