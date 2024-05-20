Stratford business that’s aiming to serve up tennis to toddlers
Published: 11:36, 20 May 2024
| Updated: 11:50, 20 May 2024
IT was love-all when Stratford couple Naomi Shearing and Ryan Bolton met over a tennis net.
Fast forward and the keen tennis players have a couple of juniors on board, sons Otis, two, and Milo, four, and a new business, Mini Tennis Stars, sharing their love of the sport with fives and under.
Naomi, 35, previously gave up her work as a dentist and launched Mini Tennis Stars in the district last month, with sessions taking place in Luddington on Fridays and in Tiddington on Sundays.