Stratford business that’s aiming to serve up tennis to toddlers

IT was love-all when Stratford couple Naomi Shearing and Ryan Bolton met over a tennis net.

Fast forward and the keen tennis players have a couple of juniors on board, sons Otis, two, and Milo, four, and a new business, Mini Tennis Stars, sharing their love of the sport with fives and under.

Naomi, 35, previously gave up her work as a dentist and launched Mini Tennis Stars in the district last month, with sessions taking place in Luddington on Fridays and in Tiddington on Sundays.