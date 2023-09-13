Stratford business that aims to put sexy into plus size clothes

AFTER struggling to find fashionable clothing that suited her plus size figure, 21-year-old Elizabeth Grunow took matters into her own hands and set up her own online womenswear business.

Size Sexy, which trades from a TikTok shop, has become a runaway success, with turnover going from zero to six-figures within the first 12 months of trading.

Elizabeth, from Stratford, said the business offers a wide range of colourful and trendy clothing options for the curvy woman, styles which are generously cut using breathable fabrics such as linens, silks, cottons and knitwear.