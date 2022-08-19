Stratford business becomes new venue for classic vehicles club

CLASSICS mixed with retro as the Shakespeare County Aircooled Classics club held its first meeting at a new location.

The club, formed a year ago by Dan Wilcox, a lifelong fan of VWs and Porsches, met at Nelly’s Retro & Vintage store in Stratford on 10th August.

Pictured enjoying their first meet at Nellyâs Retro and Vintage were members of Shakespeare County Aircooled Classics .who brought mostly their classic VW camper vans and Beetles to the evening event, organiser Dan Wilcox, front, being pictured with hosts Kate and Stephen Barley-Clarke. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58674445)

Dan said: “Our event was the first time we had organised to have a barbecue meeting at Nelly’s Retro & Vintage, and the general consensus was that it was a great laidback event.

“Big thanks from the club to owners Kate and Steve Barley-Clarke for being such friendly, great hosts on the night.”

The club was created for like-minded owners of air-cooled VWs and Porsches to meet each month for a social get-together and to share technical advice.

Dan added: “We also organise club cruises to other larger VW/classic car meetings throughout the year. Five members’ vehicles recently did a 720-mile round trip in an organised convoy to attend European Bug-In, a massive event of over 10,000 enthusiasts in Belgium. We also attend meetings throughout the VW calendar show scene.”

The next meeting at is at Nelly’s on Wednesday, 21st September. You can find out more on the club’s Facebook page.