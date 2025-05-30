TWO Stratford brothers who run a popular social media fitness channel are running 5K in a ‘8 Cities in 8 Days’ challenge for eight children’s hospital.

Harry and Joe Freeman became well-known for raising awareness of childhood obesity through their business BoxWave.

The brothers started their efforts in Edinburgh last Saturday and finish in London this Saturday (31st May). They also visit the locations of the hospitals they are helping, including Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham.

On each leg of the journey, children who have been supported by BoxWave have been invited to take part.

The pair have had a significant impact on the lives of a growing number of children who have come for support on a weight loss journey. This includes Jacob Whitmore, 10, from Wellesbourne, whose grandad appealed to the brothers for help after his grandson was bullied - as previously reported in the Herald. Jacob has now turned his fitness round and is healthier and happier.

Harry and Joe Freeman with Jacob Whitmore

Earlier this year, Jacob’s grandad told Harry and Joe that he was being bullied and had quit playing football. Keen to support Jacob, the brothers reached out and have been supporting him on a fitness journey ever since.

Speaking to the Herald about the fundraiser, Harry said: “The idea for this came from the growing number of messages we receive daily from families around the country, kids struggling with their weight, low confidence, and poor mental health. A lot of this, in our eyes, comes down to modern-day living, which is too much screen time, too many ultra-processed foods and not enough movement or real connection.

“We created BoxWave to be a positive voice in all this—to show what’s possible when you give a kid the right environment, structure and encouragement. Our 8 Cities in 8 Days challenge is the next step in that mission.

“We’ve invited families who’ve been inspired by our work, especially what we’ve done with Jacob, to come join us at each stop. Some of the kids we’ve helped are now travelling across the country to take part. Jacob told us he wanted to run every leg of the journey , which was great news for us.

“This isn’t just about raising funds, it’s about raising awareness. Childhood obesity rates are rising fast, and one in five kids in the UK is struggling with their mental health. We are hoping to help as many kids as we can.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/team/boxwave