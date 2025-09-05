A POPULAR social media fitness channel hosted by two Stratford brothers have launched a new campaign - with big aims of going nationwide.

BoxWave is run by Harry and Joe Freeman as a way of helping children to keep fit and build their confidence. The channel shares fitness and health tips, and follows the progress of some of the many children the brothers have helped so far.

Their popularity has grown rapidly in recent months with their Instagram account alone having over 134,000 followers.

On Saturday 30th August, BoxWave officially launched their national campaign, named ‘The Strongest Generation’ with a fitness event at Tiddington Home Guard. Over 100 children came along from far and wide, with many coming from the local area too.

Jacob Whitmore, aged 10, far left, with brothers Harry and Joe Freeman, right, launched Boxwave’s national campaign at the Home Guard Club in Tiddington on Saturday where they were pictured with 11-year-old participants Adam Robinson, 11, left, who travelled from York to take part, Spencer Sandland and Charlie Faulkner. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It was an inclusive day for all levels and abilities and the children came down to have a go at various sporting activities, such as jogging and flipping tyres over,” is how Harry described the day to the Herald.

“We want to build the UK’s strongest generation, physically, mentally and emotionally. We’ve seen something very special in the last six months with the children we’ve been working with. They’ve shown a lot of grit and determination.

“The campaign is all about tackling the growing crisis in children’s health, and it’s already gaining real momentum. We’re determined to put children’s health and fitness firmly on the national agenda.”

The brothers have built a lot of trust and respect with families who have approached them for help with their children, and Harry said that even poor weather didn’t dampen spirits.

“Some of the children were a bit shy and nervous at the start of the day, but by the end they had big smiles on their faces and didn’t want to go home - even though it was raining.

“Everybody stuck it out and the parents couldn't believe what they were seeing with their children. They were saying that normally it’s a struggle to get them to do anything involving physical activity or to get them away from the screens.”

The BoxWave social media channels have become a way for parents to see the work of the fitness inspired duo, and Harry is proud of the continuous growth of the project.

“The parents have seen what we do on our channel. They've seen the kids transform, and have been on our channel. They believe in us and they trust us. Joe and I can’t walk down the street without having children and parents come up to us and ask for our help - this has happened a few times in Stratford. I feel like we’re building an amazing community.”

BoxWave took part in a national tour across eight cities in May to raise money for children’s hospitals in each of these cities. Through this, they were also able to further spread word of their work.

“What we saw with our tour is that children will come and meet us, be inspired and then go home with a structure or plan in place. Their parents will then often message us online, telling us what an impact it's had.

Families gathered at the the Home Guard Club in Tiddington for the launch of Boxwave on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The children struggling with obesity have lost weight and those who are struggling with confidence have joined sports clubs, to play football or box etc.”

An early success story of BoxWave was Jacob Whitmore, a 10-year-old from Wellesbourne. The brothers helped Jacob to lose weight and gain confidence after he quit playing football due to bullying.

“Jacob has done incredibly well and his transformation is what has inspired a lot of people. He still wants more. He often goes out running 5ks with his mum, which is something he would never have done before - he’s a fantastic role model to the other children.”

The future is bright and the sky is the limit for BoxWave, according to Harry.

“We want to speak to health ministers about the project, and we’ve been contacted by over 50 schools. As part of the Strongest Generation campaign we are going to start visiting these. We hope to be put in front of the right people so we can accelerate this across the UK.”

To get in touch with BoxWave, send an email to enquiries@boxwave.co.uk.