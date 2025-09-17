Stratford branch of Coffee#1 closes after eight years in town

A BUILDING in Stratford’s Henley Street with a colourful past is empty once more after the latest occupants shut up shop at the weekend.

Coffee#1 by what was the entrance to Bards Walk closed on Sunday, 14th September with a sign in the door urging fans of its coffee they can still get a fix of their coffee at its Warwick and Leamington branches.

The building will be remembered by differing generations as Rumsey’s ladies’ hairdressers, the almost-legendary Louis Tussaud’s Shakespearean Waxworks and a variety of restaurants.

Coffee#1, following on in the hospitality trend from the likes of Casa Bonita and Mistress Quickly, is a coffee chain that started in South Wales in 2001 and became a leading player there and in the south-west of England.

Coffee#1's farewell sign at its former Stratford cafe.

Its expansion continued and it was taken over a couple of times, the latter change seeing it bought by Caffe Nero - which continued to run it as a separate brand.

The sign on the front door reads: ‘Goodbye Coffee#1 Stratford-upon-Avon. We will be closing our doors for the final time on Sunday, 14th September.

‘Thank you to all friends and customers who have visited us over the last few years.

‘We hope you’ll visit us again soon in one of our other stores.’

Sean Kennedy-Lockwood, area manager at Coffee#1, told the Herald: “This is a sad day for Coffee#1 as we’ll be closing the doors to our Stratford-upon-Avon coffee shop. We’ve enjoyed a very successful eight years in this historic town, where fond memories were made. I’d like to thank the many customers who have visited us and the team who have made the coffee shop such a success.

“Closing a store is always the last choice we want to make, but unfortunately it has become difficult to maintain a sustainable business here. Regrettably, we have taken the decision to close the store and have helped the team to find opportunities within Coffee#1.”

But as one door closes in Henley Street, a familiar name has opened its new premises in Wood Street.

For Brucester’s Coffee it is undoubtedly an expansion, moving from its much-loved phone box in Waterside to rapidly bring back to life what had been the home of Italian restaurant Caffe Vineria.

This had been run by chef-owner Massimo Bertoli for a decade until closing earlier this year.

The new-look Brucester’s opened on Tuesday of this week, with its last day in Waterside being 6th September.