RECORD numbers of rail enthusiasts at a model railway show in Tiddington signalled the event was on track to be a big success.

“It was superb,” said Peter Parker, membership secretary of Stratford and District Model Railway Club, which held its second annual railway show at Stratford Bowls Club recently.

Julie Howard showed her detailed featuring this row of terraced houses. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62836438)

“We had 150 visitors last year and have doubled that because word had got out and we were thrilled to host 11 layouts on boards. Model railways can be very therapeutic. You can forget your worries and just get on with modelling. I’ve got two layouts at home which I need to get on with. We actually reformed as a club in 2016 with four people and now we’ve got 22 members including two ladies. Money raised from our show keeps the momentum rolling and pays the rent at our club site,” Peter said.