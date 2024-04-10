Stratford boating firm ‘fighting’ river conditions to keep operating after wet weather

A BOATING company says it’s open for business, despite difficult conditions.

Avon Boating’s season, which runs from mid-March to October, got off to a rocky start last week as it wasn’t able to operate for a few days, due to high river levels.

Bosses at the Swans Nest-based company, which operates a fleet of self-drive boats and river cruisers, is now running a smaller number of passenger boats.