Stratford boating firm ‘fighting’ river conditions to keep operating after wet weather
Published: 08:51, 10 April 2024
| Updated: 08:51, 10 April 2024
A BOATING company says it’s open for business, despite difficult conditions.
Avon Boating’s season, which runs from mid-March to October, got off to a rocky start last week as it wasn’t able to operate for a few days, due to high river levels.
Bosses at the Swans Nest-based company, which operates a fleet of self-drive boats and river cruisers, is now running a smaller number of passenger boats.