Stratford Boat Club's adaptive squad attracts Paralympic attention

Xander van der Poll (47778168)

DISABLED athletes are to get a model view of the Paralympic possibilities of rowing thanks to Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club.

Members of the club’s adaptive squad were chosen to be filmed by the International Paralympic Committee as an example of bringing grassroots sport to disabled athletes.

A camera crew filmed squad members in action as part of the IPC’s mission to make sport inclusive.

A cameraman films the adaptive squad in action (47777448)

Head adaptive coach Mark Dewdney said: “2020-21 has been a challenging year for the adaptive squad as we have taken very special and far-reaching protocols to protect our athletes from the pandemic, which has led to less time on the water.

“However, at the end of 2020, Stratford Boat Club’s adaptive squad was the first club to win parasport club of the year – this undoubtedly brought the adaptive squad to the attention of the International Paralympic Committee.”

Among Paralympic hopefuls at the Stratford club are former KES student Xander van der Poll and Lissie Simpson, who are on British Rowing’s Paralympic pathway programmes.

Lissie Simpson (47778172)

Club president Paul Stanton said: “We are immensely proud of what the adaptive squad, their coaches and helpers have already achieved this year. To be recognised by the International Paralympic Committee and have a film commissioned and funded by them is an accolade to Mark’s hard work over the years.”