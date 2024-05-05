Stratford Boat Club starts ambitious project to make its site accessible to all

STRATFORD Boat Club is embarking on a project to make its site more user friendly for people with disabilities.

The club, which is based on the Rec by the Tramway bridge, already has the largest adaptive rowing section of its kind in the UK. However, it admits that its facilities for adaptive athletes around the club are poor and require significant investment.

Costly items such as a stable, floating landing stage pontoon that is wheelchair friendly and a lift to the club’s upstairs training rooms are needed.