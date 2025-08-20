Stratford Boat Club marks VJ Day with memories of heroic Victoria Cross recipient

A WREATH was laid at Stratford Boat Club on Friday (15th August) to remember its former members who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War in the Far East.

On the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, masters’ member Graham Cann, who was a colour sergeant in the Royal Marines Commandos during the Falklands War, laid the wreath on behalf of the club’s members.

Paul Stanton, club president, said: “15th August marks one of the most significant events in World War Two, when Japan finally surrendered bringing the conflict to an end.

Paul Stanton, left, with Graham and Jane Cann.Below, Arthur Scarf who was awarded the Victoria Cross.

“We felt that it was fitting that the club commemorate this occasion and remember former members who made the ultimate sacrifice. With all the current conflicts around the world, it was good to take time out to remember and thank those who made the sacrifice so that we can live in comparative peace and enjoy our sport.”

Paul also spoke about former member, Squadron Leader Arthur Scarf, who died on 9th December 1941 during an attack on Japanese airfields in southern Thailand.

The rest of Arthur’s unit was destroyed before they could get airborne, but he continued with the mission alone, evaded Japanese fighters and completed his bombing run.

Arthur Scarf.

He attempted to return to his base, flying at tree top height in an attempt to avoid constant fighter attacks. Sadly, he was not fully successful and was grievously wounded by gunfire which shattered his arm and ripped through the unarmoured pilot seat into his back.

Arthur’s crew mates had to hold him upright as he struggled to bring them home, eventually crash landing his plane at a British airfield.

He died a few hours later of his wounds, but his crew survived.

Arthur was posthumously given the Victoria Cross - one of only 22 awarded to the RAF in the Second World War and the only award made to the RAF for service in the Far East.