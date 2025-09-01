A BLIND marathon runner who turned his life around after being told he might never walk again, is offering to coach others.

James Morrison, who lives in Stratford, battled despair, depression and suicidal thoughts, after suddenly losing his sight.

After diagnosing a functional neurological disorder, medics explained he had optic nerve damage.

James Morrison with his sighted guide Beth Dennis in this year's London Marathon

At first, he hoped the sight loss was temporary, but two years ago was told his sight would continue to deteriorate and was registered ‘sight impaired’.

He now has no sight at all in one eye and only partial sight in the other.

His incredible fight back started after being confined to a wheelchair and then later crutches, he began walking and running on a treadmill at home.

James Morrison with a Chelsea Pensioner, receiving one of his medals.

And after becoming involved with the local Parkrun, he started running with sighted guides and went on to shed an incredible eight stone to get in shape.

Since then, he’s completed some of the toughest runs in the UK including the London Landmarks, the Great Scottish Run and the London Marathon - raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Now, as well as caring for wife Rhona who has a long term illness, he’s also finding time to train as a personal trainer.

James Morrison with his sight guide Ollie Harrison, after they completed the 2024 London Marathon

James, 45, who belongs to PureGym in Stratford, said: “I’m looking for three or four people to come and train with me.

“I’ll give them all the tools they need to get started on their own journey, offer free one-to-one sessions and show them how I’ve turned my life around.

“It’s not a fluke – I know what I’m doing and am willing to help others do the same.”

The 45-year-old is busily training for his next challenge - the Great Northern Run half marathon on Sunday, 7th September, and he’ll be running with sight guide Martin Mcquade, in aid of Tommy’s baby charity.

A few weeks later, on 5th October, this time guided by Alistair Kristoffersen, he’ll tackle the Great Scottish Run half marathon to raise money for Stratford charity Stepping Stones, where he volunteers as a cook.

It’s a cause close to James’ heart as he was homeless for a few months.

He said: “I ended up on the streets for two or three months, so have some understanding of how hard it is and what life is like on the streets.”

James was the first visually impaired competitor to complete the London Landmarks half marathon in April, with guide Lesley.

As well as raising money for Forest of Hearts, he was the first visually impaired runner to finish in this year’s race.

He saw it as an opportunity to give back to another charity that was there for him in his darkest hour.

James Morrison with guide Ollie Harrison at the 2024 London Marathon

He said: “Forest of Hearts supported me through their green therapy programme when my mental health was very low, and I was financially struggling.

“They helped me get out of the house, access nature and taught me how to live again.

“I learned life skills and gained connections within the town too.

“It really helped me gain confidence and improve my mental health and I've now been off anti-depressants for five years.”

As for his dream of being a personal trainer and helping others turn their lives around, he says he’s not doing it to make money and it will have to fit in around caring for his wife.

“I'm more than willing to work for someone and I want to get the word out there.

“Does someone need help to start their own journey?”