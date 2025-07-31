GENERALS won’t be gathering in their masses this weekend in Stratford, but there are hopes Ozzy Osbourne fans will.

The Black Sabbath founder died on 22nd July aged 76, but his memory and legacy will live on - especially with one local family who have organised a tribute night to the man known as the Prince of Darkness.

Osbourne formed the band along with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward in Birmingham back in 1968 but then went under the names The Polka Tulk Blues Band and then Earth. The following year, the band adopted the name Black Sabbath and went on to release 19 studio albums and sell 70 million records worldwide before retiring after a farewell gig at Villa Park, Birmingham in July.

Victoria Alcock, 46, and her husband Gary, 53, have been lovers of heavy metal for decades and this has been a shared passion since meeting in 1998.

Keen to make sure Stratford gets the opportunity to give Ozzy a good send off, the couple have organised a tribute night to Birmingham’s famous son. Taking place at The Red Clover on Saturday 2nd August, there will be live music and playlists dedicated to Ozzy and Black Sabbath.

Explaining the attraction of Black Sabbath, Victoria said: “The band founded this type of music, they're the ones who brought that sound together. It's important for new generations coming forward to listen to this music, that they know where it started and how it's evolved and just how big it's got. We've got friends who have two year-olds who are listening to it Black Sabbath and loving it.

At Home with the Alcocks …. Former Mayor of Stratford Cllr Victoria Alcock and her family including husband Gary, Anthony and Alice who have been celebrating the life of Ozzy Osbourne this week. Photo: Mark Williamson

“There'll be live music from them and a mixture of playlists going back from his very early music through to the classics such as Paranoid, Changes and Mama, I'm Coming Home, which is what I'm hoping to finish the night on.”

Victoria has been influenced by Black Sabbath her whole life. Her parents first met during a Sabbath gig at Polesworth Working Men's Club in 1970 and more recently she and Gary named their son Anthony, 15, after Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.

Victoria, who represents Bishopton on Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Council, was never able to see Sabbath live but has seen other metal icons such as Alice Cooper and Iron Maiden over the years - not seeing Sabbath is a regret of hers.

Gary and Anthony attended the Back to the Beginning show at Villa Park in July, which was Black Sabbath’s last ever gig. Gary has always worn his metal-loving heart on his sleeve, sometimes literally.

Victoria continued: “During my year as mayor when Gary had to wear formal suits, bow ties and dinner jackets rather than his usual choice of shorts and band shirts, he often wore Motörhead and Iron Maiden cufflinks to ensure that part of himself remained represented.

Ozzy Osbourne, RIP

“On our 20th Wedding anniversary we spent the day in Birmingham visiting the Home of Metal: Black Sabbath - 50 Years exhibition! So losing Ozzy, despite always knowing it was going to happen at some point, still came as a shock.”

The death of Ozzy has been felt by Victoria’s family, with a friend referring to his passing as “like losing a favourite, if slightly bonkers uncle."

“The chance to have a tribute seemed like the perfect chance to bring a metal night back to Stratford and to show that there are lots of metal fans in the town.

“I have visited The Red Clover a few times since it was taken over by new management so I decided to ask them if they would be willing to host the night, and they agreed. Ozzy deserves a proper send off from local fans (and obviously anyone who wants to come along), and I plan to make sure he gets it.”

At Home with the Alcocks …. Former Mayor of Stratford Cllr Victoria Alcock and her family including husband Gary, Anthony and Alice who have been celebrating the life of Ozzy Osbourne this week. Photo: Mark Williamson

My husband told me that if anyone in attendance at Villa Park ever tells you there wasn't a dry in the house at that moment, you had better believe it. The worst part though is that the reason for such a high level of outward emotion was because, deep down, a part of everyone just sort of knew that this was Ozzy’s final appearance on stage, although nobody wanted to admit it.

“It's kind of scary to think that Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath have been a part of my musical life for over forty years now. But with any luck, it will continue to be that way for another forty. Ozzy may be gone but his voice will live on, at least it will in my house.”

The Ozzy tribute night gets underway at 8pm at The Red Clover.



