Stratford-based Rigby Group records revenue of £3.8 billion

A REVENUE of £3.8 billion and a pre-tax profit of £95 million were the headline figures for the Stratford-based Rigby Group as it reported its financial results for 2024-25.

The business, started by Sir Peter Rigby 50 years ago and still family owned, has a diverse range of business interests, with technology at its heart through its SCC business.

The firm, which provides the bulk of the group’s revenue, had a hugely successful year which included being the official technology provider for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A team of 500 delivered the infrastructure for the complex Paris project while SCC also had a solid year with its UK and Spain operations.

The group said it was looking to the future – particularly with opportunities in AI – with a £300m technology investment programme.

James Rigby, co-CEO of Rigby Group said: “Technology remains at the heart of Rigby Group, and we are delighted to report a fourth consecutive record year for SCC with revenues up two per cent to £3.5bn.

“SCC’s continued success is central to the group’s performance, and the significant investments we are making across AI, cloud, and cybersecurity will ensure we remain at the forefront of modernising IT estates and driving value for customers.”

While many of its sectors performed well, its hotel arm, which includes the Arden in Stratford, has struggled but is improving. The financial report adds: “Revenue in our Hotels division increased by 5.9 per cent however wider economic pressures still weighed on the sector and on our division’s profitability.

Sir Peter Rigby with CEOs James and Steve Rigby.

“We continue to maintain and enhance the quality of our Hotels to protect long-term value and to support improved profitability in the coming years.”

Not included in the 2024-25 financial year, is the group’s sale of both the airport division and Imperial Park Bournemouth Ltd for £109 million.

The report goes on to highlight the Rigby Group’s commitment to sustainable and responsible growth, making multi-million-pound contributions to The Rigby Foundation and The Sir Peter Rigby Charitable Trust. Many of the projects and groups supported by the charities are in the West Midlands.

Sir Peter Rigby, who is the group’s chairman, said: “This year marks 50 years in business for Rigby Group – a company I founded in 1975 with the belief that technology would change the world and the ambition to build something lasting.

“Our story has always been one of progress, not standing still, and we remain confident in our direction and excited for the future, continuing to invest in technology, our people, and the communities we serve.”

The group employs around 8,000 people.