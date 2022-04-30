Stratford-based entrepreneur cleans up with soap firm Queen’s Award

A kitchen-table hobby that blossoms into a successful business and scoops a Queen’s Award for Enterprise sounds like a storyline from a movie.

But it’s the real-life tale of Stratford-based Emma Heathcote-James who began making her own soap in 2008, after struggling to find organic, cruelty-free bars in the supermarkets.

The turning point was persuading first Waitrose, then a slew of other chains such as Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Lloyds, Ocado, Boots, Co-op, Sainsbury’s and Amazon, to stock her Little Soap Company’s organic and natural ranges.