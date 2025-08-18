Stratford band take on classic song from The Specials on debut album

HISTORY came to life for a Stratford band when they got the chance to record the iconic song Ghost Town for their debut album.

The eight-piece outfit goes by the name of The Sax Pistols and the album is named Never Mind the Baroques - but that’s as far as the references go to Johnny Rotten & Co.

The 2-Tone sound that exploded out of Coventry in the late 1970s and 80s is far closer to the style of these Pistols and while the band likes to put the fun into funk, The Specials’ searing take on life in Britain has been a natural fit for them.

The original was recorded in Woodbine Street in Leamington and though the studio has relocated since those heady days, Woodbine Street was where this new version and the rest of the album was recorded.

At the heart of the action is music teacher and man of many musical hats, Simon Kemp.

Recently featured in the Herald for championing the very different sounds of Edith Piaf, he said of The Sax Pistols: “We’re an act based on the New Orleans marching band tradition - no guitar, bass or keyboard, we’re all brass and a drummer.

“I’ve got a big thing going on for the New Orleans thing but it’s quite British, quite music hall.

“We want it to all be danceable and a good vibe.

“I think music is great when it’s entertaining. We’re serious about it but I want people to come along and dance with us.

“It’s audience-engaging funk and pop.”

The big brass sound picks up jazz sounds, along with Stevie Wonder to Queen and everything in between, plus some of their own compositions.”

In terms of The Specials’ biggest hit, he added: “One of the things we do in our set is Ghost Town, with the local link, the horns and we play it slightly funkier.”

That local link is particularly strong for Simon who is from Coventry originally and also has a link to Woodbine from long ago.

“I used to work at Woodbine when I first left school at 15. John Rivers and I have remained friends but I’ve never been back there.

“2-Tone was a big thing in the early 80s when I was becoming aware of my own musical tastes.

“Coventry is still a very creative place but it was very exciting for a young person to think this is happening in my area.

“Ska was not new but was the latest trend. The Specials were like blokes just walking round the city.”

Going back to Woodbine - he was there just after the move to the current premises - was undoubtedly a special moment for Simon.

He added: “To record there, John is such a lovely person and really talented producer.

“It was lovely to be there because of the history between him and me, the Ghost Town connection and he’s so creative.

“I knew him very well but no one else did.”

Some finishing touches are being done to the album and Simon is planning a launch party in Stratford, so keep your eyes peeled for an update on that.

The tracks include a wide range of covers, also including Come Together by The Beatles and Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson plus two of their own compositions, Shut the Funk Up and Spread a Little Love on a Mardi Gras Day.

The band has just celebrated a year since they got together - on 7th August - and their energetic style has seen them make an impact with their bold, brassy sound and a dress sense based on wearing bright pink jackets.

In late July they did nine gigs as part of Birmingham Jazz Festival where they were championed by Jim Simpson, director of the event and whose many achievements include being Black Sabbath’s original manager.

To check out how the band are carving out a reputation as something different, they will be at The Crown in Southam on Saturday, 23rd August, at 8pm and then on Sunday, 24th August, at 4pm, at the Kings Arms in Cleeve Prior.

For updates on the album and other gigs, search for The Sax Pistols on Facebook.



