A STRATFORD Tesco baker has swapped pastries for a parachute to take part in a charity skydive.

Nathan Napier was approached by the store’s community champion Michelle Quinton regarding taking the plunge for the Myton Hospice.

The jump was due to take place on the weekend of 4th October, which was one of the hospice’s Skydive Weekend events at Langer Airfield in Nottingham. However, due bad weather, this was pushed back a week.

When the skydive did eventually come around, Nathan, who lives in Wellesbourne, had a great time and raised £725 for the hospice.

“Take off and elevation to 14,000ft was thrilling,” 33-year-old Nathan told the Herald about his charity skydive.

Nathan Napier flying through the sky

“Passing through the clouds approaching the sun, spotting rainbow rings and the beautiful British countryside. The views were breathtaking, almost as much as the jump itself.

“My instructor, one of only a handful of women trained tandem instructors in the country, made me feel calm and well educated. We talked about her first jump at the age of six, and how she approached 4,000 jumps.”

The countdown to the plane doors opening added to the adrenaline rush, Nathan, who has 10 years baking experience and has worked in Tesco for the last five years, said. A particular favourite part was when his tandem instructor gave him control of the parachute.

Getting ready to jump

“Falling so fast through the air and with so much to see but little to hear over the gushing wind was amazing. We were free falling for around 50 seconds before deploying our parachute. At that point I could finally hear and completely enjoy the peace and serenity of the glide back to earth.

“Taking in the beauty of our planet over the manic normality of life definitely hits differently so high up! To add to the excitement, the instructor added a few G force spins and let me control the parachute's direction for a large portion of the descent. The landing played out smoothly, as we slid on our bottoms to safety.”

To add to Nathan’s fund-raising total, visit justgiving.com and search ‘Nathan Napier’.