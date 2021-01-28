A man who attacked another man with an axe has been jailed.

Ashley Damian McAlinden, 24, of Drayton Close, Stratford attacked the man in Meadow Lea, Stratford on the morning of 4th June 2020 following a dispute.

Warwick Crown Court heard McAlinden aimed several swings of the axe at his victim, on one occasion catching him on the arm causing a laceration requiring stitches.

Following the attack, McAlinden fled the scene on a motorbike but was arrested a short time later in Bromford Way.

The attack took place in broad daylight and was witnessed by several members of the public.

After pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis, on Friday McAlinden was sentenced to five years in prison. He was also ordered to pay £190 in fines and victim surcharges.

The prosecution was possible despite not being supported by the victim. Police progressed the case as an ‘evidence based prosecution’.

Detective Constable Magnus McAuley from Warwickshire Police CID said: “The sentence posed by the courts reflects the seriousness of the offence. McAlinden armed himself with an axe and attended the victim’s address. He swung the axe repeatedly at his victim causing a serious injury to his arm; it could easily have been a lot worse.

“McAlinden has shown he is a dangerous man and this has been acknowledged by the judge.

“I would like to thank all those who assisted the investigation; they played a vital part in getting McAlinden of the streets and potentially protecting others from harm.”