Stratford Avon Estates staff raise almost £3k to support Shakespeare Hospice

STAFF at a holiday parks company have raised £2,835 for south Warwickshire charity The Shakespeare Hospice through adventurous fundraisers.

Employees and family members at Avon Estates took part in the Worcester 10k and half Marathon back in May. This raised a total of £1,550, but they were just getting started.

The Avon Estates team at the top of Snowdon.

For the summer solstice in July, members of the team raised almost £1,250 through the Snowdon Sunrise Hike. Setting off in the dead of night, they reached the summit at around 5am on Saturday 21st June.

Avon Estates were keen to support the hospice, which provides palliative and end-of-life care to those in need. The charity also offers support to the loved ones and carers of their patients.

Avon estates have thanked all those who have supported them during these two challenges. You can donate to the Snowdon Sunrise Hike fundraiser here: https://shorturl.at/xUGbS