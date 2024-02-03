SCAMMERS and con artists have met their match in a Stratford woman on a mission to expose romance frauds.

Becky Holmes takes on the crooks who try to swindle people out of their life savings, by pretending to believe them.

After stringing them along in comical fashion to the point where they’re losing the plot, she ‘outs’ them on X/Twitter, exposing their fake identities and lies for all to see.