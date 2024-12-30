Stratford arts charity chief humbled by MBE in New Year Honours

A STRATFORD woman says she is ‘humbled and a bit overwhelmed’ to be recognised in the New Year’s Honours.

Karen Williams, co-founder and chief executive of Stratford charity Escape Arts, receives an MBE for services to the community.

She set up Community Arts in Action in 1997 and later joined forces with Escape Workshop, founded by Robin Wade, to become Escape: Community Art in Action. Escape Arts, which uses art and heritage-based projects to support local adults and young people, won a Queen’s Award for voluntary services six years ago.

Karen was so shocked to receive a call from the Cabinet office to say she was being honoured, she thought it was a prank.

She told the Herald: “People like me don’t usually get this sort of thing.

Karen Williams, co-founder and CEO of Escape Arts, has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List. Photo: Mark Williamson

“When they phoned I thought it was a scam call, because the official letter they’d sent hadn’t arrived.”

She added: “There’s never only one person behind any of these awards – I have a fabulous team and more than 100 volunteers.

“And our beneficiaries are all brilliant people who share their journeys with us - we just help give that journey a voice.”

Others honoured in the New Year’s honours list, published today [Tuesday 31st December] include Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighter and fundraiser Claire Wooldridge, awarded an MBE for services to charity.

Claire’s fundraising efforts were also recognised earlier this year when she won a national Women in the Fire Service Fundraising Hero award.

She and colleague Rachel Streeting have raised more than £75,000 for the Fire Fighters charity.

Meanwhile, Solihull born road and track cyclist Dannielle ‘Danni’ Khan is also honoured with an MBE for services to cycling.

The 29-year-old, who won gold at the UCI para-cycling track World Championships in Brazil this year, has acted as pilot to visually impaired para-cyclist Lizzi Jordan.

Church warden Catherine Hitchens, who scoops an MBE for services to the Chipping Norton community, is also lay-chair of the deanery synod – the group of representatives from 30 Church of England parishes in the area.

Chipping Campden-based Lloyd Grossman, famous for his pasta sauces and chairman of The Royal Parks, receives a knighthood for services to heritage.

Former West Midlands mayor, Birmingham-based Andy Street is awarded a knighthood for public service, while ex-Nuneaton MP and deputy chief whip Marcus Jones is also made a knight for political and public service.

Chief executive of Uniper Energy and former chief executive of E.ON Michael Lewis, who has connections to Solihull, is recognised with a CBE for services to energy, security and net zero.

Solihull-based Dr Alan Belfield, former business co-chair of the Professional Business Services Council, receives an OBE for services to business, while Banbury-based theatre producer and former president of the Society of London Theatre, Eleanor Lloyd has an OBE for services to theatre.

Redditch-based Mark Downes, international team manager of the Angling Trust, is also given an MBE for services to angling.

Well-known showbiz, acting and sport names honoured in the list include former England football manager Gareth Southgate, who receives a knighthood for services to association football.

Actor and writer Stephen Fry, also president of mental health charity MIND, receives a knighthood for services to mental health awareness, the environment and to charity.

Author Alan Hollinghurst, whose novel The Line of Beauty won the Booker Prize, scoops a knighthood for services to literature, while London mayor Sadiq Khan is also made a Knight for political and public services.

Others recognised include actresses Sarah Lancashire and Carey Mulligan, both awarded CBEs for services to drama, and TV gardening star Alan Titchmarsh – also awarded a CBE for services to horticulture and charity.

Children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson, famous for her Tracy Beaker books set in children’s homes, is awarded the Knight/Dame Grand Cross (GBE) - the highest rank in the OBE.

Best-selling writer Robert Harris, known for the thrillers Conclave and Archangel, and British wheelchair racer Hannah Cockcroft, are both awarded CBEs, while Olympic Gold medallist Helen (Glover) Backshall scoops an OBE for services to rowing.

Finally, Japanese British author Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, who wrote The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go, is awarded the Order of the Companions of Honour. Only 65 people ever hold this honour at any one time.