Stratford aparthotel features on Four in a Bed TV show

THERE was a B&B battle in Stratford when TV show Four in a Bed came to town for a show that was broadcast.

The Channel 4 hit series, which is available now, sees four bed and breakfast owners take turns to visit one another’s establishments. They then pay what they consider fair for their stay after giving detailed feedback.

During the episode broadcast on 18th March friends Jo and Annabel welcomed their fellow B&B-ers to their modern ‘aparthotel’, Emerald Stays at the Adelphi in Grove Road. Some viewers later pointed out that it was not a traditional B&B as the hosts do not greet you on arrival.

The guests then went to visit Tudor World in Sheep Street, where they were greeted by one of the owners, John Ford.

He explained that the property was the Three Tuns Tavern during Shakespeare’s time and the Bard used to frequent the drinking establishment as he also had close ties to the owners of the tavern.

Following their guided tour, the four couples then tried out the four-poster bed. One of the guests remarked: “The bed tonight should hopefully be more comfortable!”.

They then had a turn in the stocks, sat on the throne, and all gathered around the table in the Tudor dining room for a feast.

Finally the guests went back to their accommodation for a good night’s sleep.