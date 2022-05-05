Stratford and Warwick draw up divorce papers ahead of meetings to end merger plans

THE fine romance between Stratford and Warwick district councils is heading for a quickie divorce – with proceedings due to be settled next week.

Both sides have filed paperwork this week highlighting both the irreconcilable differences and the services they will retain joint custody of. Each authority will hold a cabinet meeting followed by a council meeting within a few hours next Wednesday (11th May), with changes set to come into effect from the following day.

The true cost of the liaison is yet to be made clear and the impact on future budgets will not emerge until later in the year – but there is no doubt the retained joint services will not achieve the level of savings promised at the height of the merger project.